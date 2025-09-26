CSIR UGC-NET December 2025: Applications open, check key dates and eligibility HERE

The application process for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC-NET) December 2025 has officially begun.

The exam, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), will determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship, and PhD admissions in science and allied fields.

Important dates

Last date to submit application form: October 24, 2025





Last date for fee payment: October 25, 2025





Application correction window: Till October 29, 2025





Exam date: December 18, 2025

-Shift 1: 9:30 am-12 noon

-Shift 2: 3 pm-6 pm



The exam will be held in computer-based mode with a duration of 180 minutes per shift. NTA will issue the city intimation slip and admit cards a few days before the exam.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates must hold a Master’s degree with at least 55 per cent marks (50 per cent for reserved categories).





Final-year postgraduates are also eligible.





For JRF, the upper age limit is 30 years.





For Assistant Professorship and PhD admissions, there is no upper age limit.





How to apply

Visit the official website: csirnet.nta.nic.in



Click on “New Registration” and read the instructions.



Fill in personal and contact details, create a password, and set a security question.



Log in and complete the application form with academic details, subject choice, and exam centre preferences.



Upload scanned documents (photograph and signature).



Pay the application fee online via Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.



Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.



NTA has clarified that candidates can apply for only one subject. Multiple applications will result in cancellation.