CSIR-SERC hosts national review to develop trilingual IT glossary in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

Chennai: The CSIR-Structural Engineering Research Centre (CSIR-SERC) has begun hosting a six-day national-level Expert Advisory Committee (EAC) meeting to review and develop a trilingual glossary of Information Technology terminology in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Organised by the Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology (CSTT) under the Ministry of Education, the meeting is being held from July 6 to 11 at the CSIR-SERC campus in Chennai.

The review focuses on refining the Fundamental Glossary of Information Technology, with experts evaluating technical terms for accuracy, consistency and usability across the four languages. The glossary is intended to support students, teachers, researchers, translators and professionals who work with technical content in Indian languages.

The committee comprises language scholars, computer science faculty and subject specialists from universities and research institutions across the country. Members include representatives from Dravidian University, the University of Madras, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), the International Institute of Tamil Studies and CSIR-SERC.

The initiative forms part of the Commission's ongoing work to standardise scientific and technical terminology in Indian languages. Such glossaries are used in the preparation of textbooks, translations and other academic resources, particularly for higher and technical education.

The review is expected to produce an updated glossary that can be used by educational institutions, researchers, translators and authors working with Information Technology terminology in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.