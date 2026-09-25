CSIR-NIIST to set up Centre of Excellence for Food Fortification

The initiative was formalised on Friday through a Memorandum of Understanding between CSIR-NIIST and Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL), which was exchanged on Thursday during the 85th CSIR Foundation Day celebrations in New Delhi in the presence of Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh, and CSIR Director General and DSIR Secretary N. Kalaiselvi.