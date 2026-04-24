CSIR-NIIST to mark National Technology Day with industry outreach

National Technology Day commemorates the momentous events of May 11, 1998, when India conducted successful nuclear tests under 'Operation Shakti', and saw the maiden flight of the indigenously developed Hansa-3 aircraft. In recognition of these achievements, then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee declared May 11 as National Technology Day. Over the years, the day has evolved into a flagship occasion for honouring scientific excellence, showcasing industrial innovations, and reinforcing the partnership between science, society, and industry.

(IANS)