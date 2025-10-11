CSIR-NIIST to launch three advanced cutting-edge facilities on Diamond Jubilee

On 15 October, the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST) will launch three advanced facilities to conclude its diamond jubilee celebrations.

The facilities, to be inaugurated by Union Minister for Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh, include an Innovation Centre, an Automated Nodal Hub for next-generation dye-sensitised light harvesters (ANANDHA), and an Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Laboratory, reported The New Indian Express.

Year-long achievements and outreach

Over the past year, CSIR-NIIST hosted 11 thematic conclaves, industry meets, and outreach programmes, showcasing its multidisciplinary contributions to national development in materials, chemical, food, and biological sciences over five decades.

Innovation centre for collaboration

The Golden Jubilee Building – Innovation Centre will act as a hub for industry collaboration, start-up incubation, and translational research, fostering innovation-driven entrepreneurship and strengthening industry partnerships.

ANANDHA for clean energy innovation

The Automated Nodal Hub for Assembly of Next-Generation Dye-Sensitised Light Harvesters (ANANDHA) will drive the development of sustainable, indigenous clean energy technologies, aligning with global environmental goals.

A dedicated laboratory for data-driven science, process automation, and smart manufacturing will support research in materials, food, chemical, and environmental sciences, advancing cutting-edge technological solutions.

The event will showcase innovations like a sustainable houseboat wastewater management system, smart tyre technology developed with MRF Ltd, and indigenous alloys for aerospace and defence applications.

Vidyut Swasthya: Health and sustainability

The Minister will launch Vidyut Swasthya, a pedal-assisted exercise system that generates electricity to charge gadgets while promoting health. Powered by CSIR-NIIST’s hybrid nanogenerator technology, it features an ergonomic workstation and digital display.

The event will conclude with lectures by K Vasuki, Secretary of General Education, Labour and Skills Department, and Prof Sanjay Behari, Director of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, highlighting CSIR-NIIST’s role in advancing scientific research.