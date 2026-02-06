CSIR-NIIST develops technology to convert biomedical waste into soil additives

COIMBATORE: Inter-state disputes over dumping of biomedical waste can be mitigated if they can be used productively in agriculture.

This is what the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) are trying to do.

CSIR's National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) has come up with a first-of-its kind solution to convert biomedical waste into soil additives, said C Anandharamakrishnan, Director of CSIR-NIIST, Thiruvananthapuram, in Salem on Thursday.

Anandharamakrishnan, who delivered the convocation address at the 24th convocation of Periyar University held on its campus, said "All biomedical waste can be converted into a soil additive. Not only that, we have developed the technology and installed the equipment at AIIMS, New Delhi, where it has been demonstrated to work very well. Once approval is received from the Central Pollution Control Board, it can be implemented not only in India but across the globe," he said while also recalling reports about two states fighting over dumping of biomedical waste.