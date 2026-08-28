CSIR NET Result June 2026: Will NTA release results by August 30?

CSIR NET Result 2026 for the June session will be released on the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in within August 30, 2026. Candidates will be able to download the CSIR UGC NET June Result by logging into the official website through the required credentials.

CSIR NET Result: Qualifying Criteria

There will be no separate cut-off for Parts A, B and C. The cumulative marks obtained across all parts will be considered for preparing the merit list.

The minimum benchmark is:

General, EWS and OBC: 33%

SC, ST and PwD/PwBD: 25%

These benchmarks apply to both fellowship and Assistant Professor categories.

What the CSIR NET Result Determines

The result committee will decide the number of candidates qualifying under three categories:

Category 1: Award of JRF and appointment as Assistant Professor Category 2: Appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD Category 3: Admission to PhD only

JRF-qualified candidates are admitted to PhD programmes based on an interview. For candidates qualifying under Categories 2 and 3, the CSIR-UGC NET score can be used as an entrance test for PhD admission in place of separate university/HEI entrance tests.

For Categories 2 and 3, the NET marks have 70% weightage in PhD admission, while the interview/viva voce carries 30% weightage. The marks remain valid for one year from the date of result declaration for PhD admission.