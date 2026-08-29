CSIR NET Result June 2026 link activated

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 result on August 29, 2026 for candidates who appeared for the examination on their official website csirnet.nta.nic.in. The result includes marks, qualifying status and other important details.

How to check CSIR NET June 2026 result?

Once the result link is activated, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website — csirnet.nta.nic.in. Click on the CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 result/scorecard link. Enter the required login credentials. Submit the details. The CSIR NET June 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen. Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

Details mentioned in CSIR NET June Result 2026?

CSIR NET Result 2026 contains important information about candidate and exam performance. Candidates should check details carefully after downloading the result. The following details are mentioned in result

Name of Candidate

Roll Number

Application Number

Category

Subject Name & Code

Marks Obtained

Percentage

Qualifying Status

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET is conducted to determine candidates' eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship/Assistant Professor positions in science and related subjects.

Candidates qualifying for JRF may be eligible for research fellowship opportunities, subject to the rules of the concerned institutions and fellowship programmes.