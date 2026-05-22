CSIR-NEERI, Puducherry Technological University sign MoU for environmental research collaboration

The CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI), Nagpur, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Puducherry Technological University (PTU) to collaborate on environmental research and sustainability initiatives.

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, the partnership aims to address critical environmental challenges in Puducherry through research in areas such as climate change, circular economy, and AI-driven environmental technologies.

The agreement was formally signed on May 18 by Dr. S. Venkata Mohan, Director of CSIR-NEERI, and Prof. S. Mohan, Vice Chancellor of PTU, at the university campus in Puducherry.

Officials said the collaboration would include joint research projects, exchange of faculty and research scholars, and the organisation of seminars, workshops, and conferences in areas of mutual interest.

CSIR-NEERI, one of India’s leading environmental research institutes under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has been involved in developing solutions related to pollution control, waste management, environmental sustainability, and climate resilience. PTU, established in 2020, is the first technological university in the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The institutions said the MoU is intended to strengthen academia-research linkages while contributing science-based solutions to regional environmental priorities.