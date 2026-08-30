CSIR-Innovation Complex Mumbai Recruitment 2026: Walk-in interview for Project Scientist and Senior Project Associate Posts

Mumbai: The CSIR-Innovation Complex, Mumbai, under the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) and the National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NIScPR), has invited eligible Indian nationals to attend a walk-in interview for multiple project-based temporary positions.
The recruitment drive is aimed at candidates with academic backgrounds in areas including Engineering, Technology, Science, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Pharmacology and Analytical Chemistry. The positions are associated with research activities in Analytical Chemistry, Bioanalysis and ADME-PK/Toxicology.
The walk-in recruitment is being conducted for the following positions:
Project Scientist-I
Project Scientist-III
Senior Project Associate
The posts are project-based and temporary, with eligibility requirements varying according to the position. Candidates with MTech, integrated Master's or PhD qualifications in relevant disciplines can be considered, subject to the specific requirements of the post.
The walk-in interview will be held on September 1, 2026. Candidates are required to report at 9:30 AM at the CSIR-Innovation Complex, Mumbai.
Applicants planning to attend the recruitment drive should carefully check the detailed notification for the specific educational qualifications, experience requirements, age criteria and documents required for each post.
Salary up to Rs 78,000
Selected candidates will receive project-based remuneration according to the post and applicable rules. The recruitment notice highlights emoluments of up to Rs 78,000 per month plus House Rent Allowance (HRA) for eligible positions.
Candidates interested in research-oriented opportunities in pharmaceutical sciences, biotechnology, analytical chemistry and related fields can use this walk-in recruitment as an opportunity to enter project-based scientific work.
Applicants are advised to carry all required original documents and supporting certificates and reach the venue on time. Since the recruitment is through a walk-in interview, candidates should verify the complete eligibility and interview instructions before appearing.