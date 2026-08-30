CSIR-Innovation Complex Mumbai Recruitment 2026: Walk-in interview for Project Scientist and Senior Project Associate Posts

Mumbai: The CSIR-Innovation Complex, Mumbai, under the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) and the National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NIScPR), has invited eligible Indian nationals to attend a walk-in interview for multiple project-based temporary positions.

The recruitment drive is aimed at candidates with academic backgrounds in areas including Engineering, Technology, Science, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Pharmacology and Analytical Chemistry. The positions are associated with research activities in Analytical Chemistry, Bioanalysis and ADME-PK/Toxicology.