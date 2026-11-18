More than 150 students from Government Degree College (GDC) Kargil, Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Kargil and GDC Kargil's Sankoo campus participated in Entrepreneurship Connect and Hackathon 9.0, organised by the CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM), Jammu, in collaboration with the Department of Biotechnology at GDC Kargil on November 17.

According to a release issued by the Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh, the event aimed to introduce students to entrepreneurship opportunities and encourage them to develop locally relevant business ideas.

During the technical sessions, Dr Saurabh Saran, Senior Principal Scientist and Principal Investigator of the Technology Business Incubator (TBI) at CSIR-IIIM Jammu, spoke about entrepreneurship development and the role of start-ups in innovation, employment generation and economic growth.

Dr Shahid Jibran, CEO of the Atal Incubation Centre at CSIR-IIIM Jammu, encouraged students to identify local resources and challenges that could be translated into business opportunities. Dr Vidushi Abrol, Business Manager at CSIR-IIIM Jammu, explained how the institute's Technology Business Incubator supports entrepreneurs through incubation assistance and guidance in setting up start-ups.