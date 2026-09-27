CSIR launches multilingual science magazines in five Indian languages

New Delhi: On the occasion of the 85th Foundation Day of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Science & Technology, launched five new popular science magazines in Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali and Assamese, published by the CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (CSIR-NIScPR).



According to the Ministry of Science & Technology, the magazines- Bigyan Lahar in Assamese, Bigyan Brittanto in Bengali, Vidnyan Kshitij in Marathi, Ariviyal Arikkaiyalar in Tamil, and Vigyan Velugu in Telugu- mark an important expansion of CSIR-NIScPR’s popular science publishing portfolio. The launch builds upon the Institute’s long-standing tradition of science communication through its flagship magazines Science Reporter (English), Vigyan Pragati(Hindi) and Science ki Duniya (Urdu).



The launch ceremony was graced by the presence of Dr N. Kalaiselvi, Director General, CSIR & Secretary, DSIR, and Dr Geetha Vani Rayasam, Director, CSIR-NIScPR. CSIR-NIScPR’s initiative seeks to make credible and engaging scientific knowledge accessible to readers in their respective languages, while also highlighting scientific achievements, innovations and developments from the respective regions, as per an official release.