CSIR-CSMCRI-backed JAL-YAAN promises clean water anytime, anywhere

New Delhi: Rite Water Solutions (India) Limited, Nagpur, a licensee of CSIR-Central Salt & Marine Chemicals Research Institute (CSIR-CSMCRI), has successfully fabricated its first and demonstrated mobile RO desalination and water purification van based on the technology know-how licensed from CSIR-CSMCRI. The mobile unit was showcased in Nagpur, where its performance and operational capabilities were showcased.



Jal Yaan brings the capability of a full water-treatment facility onto a single, rapidly deployable vehicle. It can be mobilised anywhere in the country -- during natural disasters, humanitarian emergencies or other crisis situations -- to convert water from virtually any available source into safe, potable water. The unit is already field-proven: it has been deployed to provide safe drinking water to the public, including during large public gatherings and mass congregation events.



The van is equipped with an onboard 30 kVA power generation system, complemented by a 2 kW solar power generation unit, enabling autonomous operation even in locations without access to grid electricity. It integrates three advanced water treatment technologies on a single mobile platform, with the capability to produce up to 4,000 litres per hour (LPH) of potable water through the ultrafiltration (UF) system, 2,500 LPH through the brackish water reverse osmosis (BWRO) system, and 300-400 LPH through the seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination system.

Abhijeet Gaan, MD & CEO of Rite Water Solutions (India) Ltd highlighted that the reverse osmosis systems can be powered directly by the vehicle's engine, while the ultrafiltration system can also operate on solar power, providing enhanced operational flexibility and resilience during emergency situations. In addition to water purification, the onboard 30 kVA power generation system can supply electricity to support essential services in disaster-affected areas where grid power is unavailable.

