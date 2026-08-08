CSIR conclave reviews first-year progress of Phase III skill initiative

New Delhi: The Coordinators' Conclave‑cum‑Meeting of the Monitoring Committee of the CSIR Integrated Skill Initiative reviewed the progress made during the first year of Phase III of the initiative, an official statement said on Saturday.
The statement from the Ministry of Science & Technology said the two‑day meeting facilitated knowledge exchange among participating laboratories and strengthened collaboration for effective implementation of the programme.
The conclave was hosted by CSIR‑HRDC in association with CSIR‑National Chemical Laboratory, Pune, and brought together Skill Nodal Coordinators from all 37 participating CSIR laboratories to present annual progress reports covering programmes conducted, trainee outreach, innovations, challenges and future action plans.
These presentations enabled the Monitoring Committee to comprehensively assess the implementation status across laboratories while providing an excellent opportunity for sharing best practices and successful models of skill development.
Dr. Mohana Krishna Reddy Mudiam, Director, Institute of Pesticide Formulation Technology (IPFT), Gurugram, and Chairman of the Monitoring Committee underscored that skill development is an integral part of nation-building and outlined five key priority pillars to guide the CSIR Integrated Skill Initiative towards building a robust, future-ready, and industry-aligned skill development ecosystem.
Dr. Vinay Kumar, Scientist-G and Skill Nodal Principal Investigator, CSIR-HRDC highlighted Skill Initiative’s pivotal role in creating a nationwide skill development ecosystem for nurturing industry-ready talent to build a technology-driven workforce.
Dr. Ashish Lele, Director, CSIR-NCL, Pune emphasised that CSIR is uniquely positioned to make a meaningful contribution to the Skill India Mission by leveraging its extensive nationwide laboratory network and scientific expertise to help position India as a global hub for skilled talent.
Dr. T. S. Rana, Head, CSIR-HRDC, Ghaziabad, emphasised CSIR's commitment to transforming knowledge into digitally enabled, experiential, and innovation-driven solutions for skill development.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.