CSIR-CDRI Director Radha Rangarajan highlights key opportunities at UP Pharma Conclave 1.0



"Big companies and stalwarts have come here. In these 9 years, Uttar Pradesh has progressed. Whatever development has happened in every sector, we can say that we have won the trust of investors. The government is fully with the industries. Their every investment is completely secure, and they have the assurance of that," he told ANI.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Rakesh Sachan also praised the event, saying the event marked a significant milestone for the state, with several major companies signing MoUs for investments. Sachan added that the state would benefit from the investments, and many companies would also gain from the opportunities available in Uttar Pradesh



"This is a fortunate day for Uttar Pradesh that today the Pharma Conclave is being held in Uttar Pradesh, in which major companies associated with pharma have signed MoUs for major investments with the state... This will lead to investment in the pharma sector, its development, and along with having a large market for medicines, Uttar Pradesh is a major centre for its consumers, under which many companies will also benefit..." he told ANI.

Earlier, while addressing the UP Pharma Conclave 1.0, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his gratitude to the medical and pharmaceutical companies, which have signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the state government

"Today, I express my gratitude to all the medical companies with whom we have signed MOUs. I sincerely thank them all for placing their trust in Uttar Pradesh. Today, when India stands firm on its policies, even the greatest powers have had to bow before it, and India is now a self-reliant nation," said CM Yogi.



He declared that Uttar Pradesh has shed its image as a backward state. He highlighted that the state has transformed into a revenue-surplus economy.



"We held our first investment summit, which attracted investments worth 20,000 crore rupees.We had to implement numerous reforms and bring about significant changes, and today I can proudly say that we also have a land bank facility. Uttar Pradesh is no longer a backward state; it is now a revenue-surplus state," said CM Yogi.