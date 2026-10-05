CRPF Recruitment 2026: 521 posts announced under Sports Quota, applications from October 12

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has announced 521 vacancies under its Sports Quota Recruitment 2026 for Head Constable (General Duty) and Constable (General Duty) posts.
Eligible male and female candidates who are ordinarily residents of India can apply online through the CRPF recruitment portal. The application window will open on October 12, 2026, and close on November 11, 2026.
The recruitment includes 182 Head Constable (GD) posts and 339 Constable (GD) posts.
CRPF Sports Quota Recruitment 2026 vacancy details
The number of vacancies is tentative and may be increased or decreased during the recruitment process.
Who can apply?
Candidates applying for both posts must be between 18 and 23 years of age as on August 1, 2026, subject to applicable age relaxations.
For Head Constable (GD), candidates must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board or university.
For Constable (GD), candidates must have passed Class 10 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board.
Candidates must also meet the sports achievement requirements specified in the recruitment notification. The qualifying sporting achievement must fall within the prescribed period from September 30, 2024 to September 30, 2026.
Which sports are included?
The recruitment covers 22 sports disciplines. These include:
Aquatics
Archery
Athletics
Badminton
Basketball
Bodybuilding
Boxing
Football
Gymnastics
Handball
Hockey
Judo
Kabaddi
Karate
Shooting
Taekwondo
Volleyball
Water sports
Weightlifting
Wushu
Wrestling
Yoga
The notification also provides an event-wise distribution of vacancies within the different sports.
How will candidates be selected?
The selection process includes identity verification, document verification, Physical Standard Test (PST), Sports Trial Test and Detailed Medical Examination or Review Medical Examination.
There is no conventional written examination for the Sports Quota recruitment.
The Sports Trial Test is qualifying in nature and does not carry marks. Merit is determined using marks awarded for eligible sporting achievements. Candidates who fail the sports trial will not be considered for recruitment.
What are the physical standards?
The standard height requirement is 170 cm for male candidates and 157 cm for female candidates, with relaxations for specified categories.
Male candidates are required to have a minimum chest measurement of 80 cm with at least 5 cm expansion, subject to applicable relaxations.
What is the salary?
Selected Head Constables (GD) will be placed in Pay Matrix Level 4, with a pay scale of Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100.
Constables (GD) will be placed in Pay Matrix Level 3, with a pay scale of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.
Candidates will also receive allowances admissible under government rules.
Application dates
Applications have to be submitted online through the CRPF recruitment portal at rect.crpf.gov.in.
Candidates will have to register, fill in the application form, upload the required documents and pay the applicable fee before submitting the form.
The application fee is Rs 100 for male candidates belonging to the UR, OBC and EWS categories. Female candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST and ex-servicemen categories are exempt from the fee.
Other CRPF recruitment in 2026
The Sports Quota recruitment is one of several CRPF recruitment drives announced this year.
Earlier, CRPF had issued a notification for 9,195 Constable (Technical and Tradesmen and Pioneer) vacancies for male and female candidates. The application window for that recruitment opened on April 20 and closed on May 19, 2026.
That recruitment covers trades and posts including Driver, Motor Mechanic Vehicle, Cook, Barber, Carpenter, Tailor, Water Carrier and other technical and trades positions. Its selection process includes a Computer-Based Test, Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test, Trade Test, document verification and medical examination.
The latest Sports Quota recruitment is specifically for sportspersons and follows a separate selection process based on sports achievements, physical standards, sports trials and medical examination.