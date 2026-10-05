CRPF Recruitment 2026: 521 posts announced under Sports Quota, applications from October 12

Who can apply?

Candidates applying for both posts must be between 18 and 23 years of age as on August 1, 2026, subject to applicable age relaxations.

For Head Constable (GD), candidates must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board or university.

For Constable (GD), candidates must have passed Class 10 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board.

Candidates must also meet the sports achievement requirements specified in the recruitment notification. The qualifying sporting achievement must fall within the prescribed period from September 30, 2024 to September 30, 2026.