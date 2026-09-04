Crowd hurls eggs and stones at third RG Kar cover-up accused outside Khardah police station

The body of the woman doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata was recovered from a seminar hall within the hospital premises on the morning of August 9, 2024. Later, it was found that she was brutally raped and murdered, the night before. Thereafter, allegations surfaced that the victim’s body was hurriedly rushed to the crematorium at Panihati and hastily cremated, breaching all cremation-related protocols. It is alleged that the entire cremation process was supervised by Nirmal Ghosh, Sanjeev Mukherjee and Somnath Dey.