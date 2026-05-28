Cricket legends hail Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after explosive 29-ball 97 in IPL Eliminator

The 15-year-old now has 65 sixes in this iteration of the league.

"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's bat swing has been outstanding. What's even more remarkable is how beautifully he clears his front foot to create room for balls aimed at his legs. This freedom allows him to play the way he does," Tendulkar wrote on his 'X' account.

"That innings was nothing short of spectacular!," he added.

Multiple World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh termed Sooryavanshi as "unbelieveable".

"Boss baby breaks world bosses record! Unbelievable this kid great to watch. #unreal," he wrote.