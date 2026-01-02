Credit funds for transporting textbooks only to school accounts: Coimbatore HMs

A headmaster of a school in Coimbatore, who did not wish to be named, told TNIE, "Textbooks are distributed from the block education office to schools in three terms every year. As per the norms, Block Educational Officers (BEOs) should deliver the textbooks directly to schools by hiring vehicles, for which funds are allocated to them. However, BEOs make headmasters collect the textbooks from their offices and transport them to schools themselves. This happens every time."

He alleged that BEOs do not provide transport charges to headmasters from the allocated funds and pointed out that headmasters have to spend their own pocket money, ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000, depending on the distance between the block office and the school.

Tamil Nadu Elementary School Teacher Federation President C Arasu told TNIE that this issue persists across all districts.