Creating sustainability ambassadors starts with stronger classrooms

Lieutenant-Governor of DelhiTaranjit Singh Sandhu, recently, while addressing an agenda-setting meeting with vice-chancellors and heads of higher educational institutions in the national capital, observed that nearly three lakh students across these institutions could serve as “ambassadors” of sustainable practices. The thought is based on perception that Universities and colleges are among the most influential spaces for nurturing civic values and social responsibility.

The model suggested by the Lieutenant-Governor is rooted in a robust classroom engagement. It assumes an active academic culture where teachers teach, students attend, ideas are exchanged and values are cultivated through sustained interaction. The problem lies not in the vision but in the realities of implementation.