Creating a miniature nature



The association organises a yearly training class for beginners, and also runs its own outlet, the Bonsai Trivandrum. Beginners are taught the basics of the trees that can be transformed into ‘bonsai’. “Usually, small-leaf ones are chosen, but some work with long-leaved trees as well. For example, a mango tree with a fallen mango at the base, which renders a rustic charm. However, internationally, the practise is not promoted for trees such as jackfruit, mango, guava, etc. An exception is the banyan, as its roots hang from the branches in clusters,” she says.

The leaves in a bonsai must be constantly watched and pruned with patience. Bonsais do not die and hence can be handed down through generations. Senior members of the association have thus given their plants away, some to the outlet and some to government facilities with bonsai gardens. “Such a bonsai garden was developed in the Raj Bhavan when I was the Comptroller and Deputy Secretary there. Former governor P Sadasivan was very interested in it. Also, I had a personal collection in my quarters, which was an attraction for the visitors to the Raj Bhavan,” Jaya says.