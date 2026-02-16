Centre for Policy Research and Governance sets stage for talks on AI and the future of work, learning & governance

New Delhi: The Centre of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG) is hosting a series of main summit events and official dialogues at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 from Monday, February 16 to February 20, 2026, across multiple venues in New Delhi. Through these engagements, CPRG will contribute to key discussions taking place at the Summit.



Across the week, CPRG's events will focus on AI's impact on employability, school and higher education, data governance, and institutional transformation, bringing together policymakers, academics, industry leaders, and civil society representatives.



In a curtain-raiser interaction ahead of the Summit, Dr Ramanand, Director, CPRG, said, "This Summit comes at an important juncture. The discussion around AI is no longer confined to panels and reports. It is already reflected in how institutions function. The task now is to examine how these steps are being shaped and what frameworks will guide them going forward. Through our engagements during the Summit week, CPRG will place these questions at the centre of discussion."