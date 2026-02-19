Data for development takes centre stage as CPRG hosts key summit event

New Delhi: The Center of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG) hosted a main summit event entitled "Data for Development: Building AI in the Global South" at Bharat Mandapam, as part of the India AI Impact Summit 2026.



The dialogue brought together leading academicians and experts. The panel explored how improving access to data and AI tools, strengthening local model development, and moving from being consumers to creators of AI can help countries in the Global South shape their own digital futures. They also highlighted the importance of ethical design and sustainable infrastructure as digital capacity expands.



The discussion reflected the broader priorities of the India AI Impact Summit 2026.