CPRG hosts dialogue on India's changing publishing landscape ahead of India-AI Impact Summit 2026

New Delhi : The Centre of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG) hosted "AI in Publishing", an official pre-summit dialogue ahead of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, at New Delhi. The event brought together publishers, academics, and industry stakeholders to discuss the evolving publishing landscape in India.



The discussion examined ongoing changes in India's publishing landscape, including reading practices and the increasing presence of digital and AI-enabled tools. CPRG's study titled Youth Readership Study: Patterns and Preferences was launched in the presence of V. Satish ji, National Organiser, Bharatiya Janata Party.



Key findings from the study were presented during the session, offering data-driven insights into reading patterns, preferences, and access among young people.



Speaking at the session, Dr Ramanand, Director, CPRG, said, "The publishing sector is undergoing visible and significant change. Technology is undoubtedly a driving force, but so are broader shifts in how reading fits into students' lives today.

