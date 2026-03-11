CPM leader E N Mohandas passes away at 74

E N Mohandas (74), CPM state committee member and former manager of Deshabhimani’s Malappuram unit, passed away on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at EMS Hospital in Perinthalmanna following a stroke.

Mohandas had served as the CPM Malappuram district secretary for two terms. He entered public life through the student and youth movements and held several organisational posts, including SFI district joint secretary and Eranad taluk secretary.

Over the years, he held multiple responsibilities within the party and affiliated organisations. He served as CPM Malappuram district secretary, KSYF district president, DYFI’s first district president, Indianoor branch secretary, Kottakkal local secretary, Malappuram area secretary and Eranad taluk committee member. He was also associated with trade union activities as a district committee member of KSKTU and CITU.