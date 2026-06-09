CPI(M) MP urges probe into police ‘intimidation’ of student activist

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Kerala CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member John Brittas has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the way the Delhi Police allegedly intimidated a young postgraduate student in Delhi on June 5.
The journalist-turned-lawmaker highlighted the issue that was raised as a complaint by his senior party colleague and former MP Brinda Karat to the Delhi Police Commissioner regarding the alleged treatment meted out to Aahana Singh Kaith, daughter of Daleep Singh Kaith.
According to Karat, Aahana Singh was allegedly intercepted by personnel from the New Rajinder Nagar Police Station on June 5 while she was at a gym in New Delhi.
Then she was taken to another place, and the police started questioning her about her political links, her friends and acquaintances.
Later she was asked whether she was going to take part in the protest march organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on June 6. She was held under duress as the police intensified their questioning.
“She was repeatedly warned against participating in the demonstration, questioned regarding others who might attend and pressured to divulge information about potential participants. It has also been alleged that she was initially directed to hand over her mobile phone to the police personnel. Upon her objection, she was subjected to continued pressure and was ultimately compelled to reveal the contents of her mobile phone and private communications. It is learnt that when she denied any intention to participate in the protest, she was nevertheless placed under continuous surveillance and monitoring, directed to share her live location and effectively prevented from moving freely, causing considerable fear, distress and anxiety,” stated Brittas in his letter.
Brittas has asked the Home Minister to direct the Delhi Police to conduct a time-bound and impartial inquiry, besides finding out if similar actions were taken against others linked to the protest, and initiate action if any infringement of constitutional safeguards is established.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.