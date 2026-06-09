CPI(M) MP urges probe into police ‘intimidation’ of student activist

“She was repeatedly warned against participating in the demonstration, questioned regarding others who might attend and pressured to divulge information about potential participants. It has also been alleged that she was initially directed to hand over her mobile phone to the police personnel. Upon her objection, she was subjected to continued pressure and was ultimately compelled to reveal the contents of her mobile phone and private communications. It is learnt that when she denied any intention to participate in the protest, she was nevertheless placed under continuous surveillance and monitoring, directed to share her live location and effectively prevented from moving freely, causing considerable fear, distress and anxiety,” stated Brittas in his letter.