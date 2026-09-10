CPI(M) MP Sivadasan slams BJP over rising party funds, falling education spend after Satya Niketan PG collapse

New Delhi, India (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) MP V Sivadasan on Thursday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that while the ruling party’s funds continue to rise, government spending on education is declining.

He also said the authorities have failed to provide adequate hostel facilities for students in a city where thousands depend on the PG hostels.

His remarks come amid a recent building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan that killed seven people. “Thousands of students in Delhi are dependent on the PG hostels. The government is not ready to make the buildings for students into a hostel. The BJP's fund is increasing, but government expenditure on education is decreasing,” Sivadasan told ANI.

Sivadasan further accused the government of neglecting higher education institutions by failing to address faculty shortages. “They are not ready to appoint teachers for the universities and colleges,” he said, adding that the education sector requires greater investment.

The MP also alleged that regulations had been violated in the area where the building collapsed. “Rules were violated in this area,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday sought an investigation into alleged illegal paying guest (PG) accommodations in Delhi's Satya Niketan and raised questions over properties allegedly linked to BJP MLA Anil Sharma.

Addressing a press conference at the AAP headquarters, Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha alleged that a video of a woman from Satya Niketan had surfaced claiming that an illegal PG business in the area was being operated under Sharma's protection.

"A video of a girl from Satya Niketan is going viral that shows the illegal PG business operating in the area. She has stated that the entire operation is being run under the protection of MLA Anil Sharma. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also visited the area, so the people must have given her this information as well. Next to the 500-square-yard PG, MLA Anil Sharma's house is also spread over 500 square yards and is being used as a PG," Jha alleged.

Moreover, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to step up action against illegal constructions across the capital, with demolition drives expected in several areas on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister asked senior MCD officials to remain on the ground and oversee the action, according to a statement issued by the Delhi government.

The crackdown will also extend to paying guest (PG) accommodations and hostels. Gupta has directed officials to conduct detailed inspections of PGs and hostels across Delhi and take action wherever unauthorised construction is found.

Officials have also been asked to examine building records to establish when the alleged illegal construction took place and which authority or administration had jurisdiction over the area at the time.

The MCD on Wednesday cracked down on several buildings in Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar and Pandav Nagar areas following Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s direction to take action against illegal structures using bulldozers.