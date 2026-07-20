NEET row: CPI MP seeks House debate, Pradhan's resignation

New Delhi: CPI Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar on Monday gave a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, seeking an urgent discussion on alleged irregularities in the conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), student protests and accountability of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.



In his notice submitted to the Secretary-General of the Rajya Sabha, Sandosh Kumar sought suspension of the listed business of the House to discuss what he termed a "complete breakdown" in the conduct of the NEET examination, citing allegations of paper leaks, organised cheating, administrative failures and systemic irregularities.



The motion sought suspension of Zero Hour and other relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other business of the day to enable a discussion on the NEET examination issue.

"The House do suspend Zero Hour and other relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other business of the day to discuss the complete breakdown of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET); the repeated allegations of paper leaks, organised cheating, administrative failures and systemic irregularities that have undermined the credibility of India's national medical entrance examination," the notice stated.