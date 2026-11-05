Riyas accuses govt, Sanskrit University of student victimisation

Kozhikode: MLA P A Muhammad Riyas on Thursday accused the UDF government and the Vice-Chancellor of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit at Kalady of "taking retaliatory action" against students who staged a street play demanding the release of pending fellowships and other rights.
In a Facebook post, Riyas termed it "shameful" that a government which should stand up for students' rights was instead acting against them.
He alleged that the students, who had staged the street play democratically to raise their demands, were being targeted through what he described as "distorted portrayals" of their protest, false cases and threats to deny them the right to appear for examinations.
Riyas accused the Vice-Chancellor of obstructing the future of students instead of protecting their rights.
He also alleged that the UDF government was supporting the political agenda of the BJP instead of upholding democratic values.
He called upon secular sections of society to oppose what he described as the UDF government's submission of university administration to the Sangh Parivar and the Governor.
In August this year, students affiliated with the Students Federation of India (SFI) staged protests at the university over the alleged lack of adequate facilities on the campus and in the hostel.
The students staged a street play depicting a funeral, which the university claimed was intended to represent the funeral of Vice-Chancellor Ciza Thomas.
Cases were also registered after Thomas alleged that she was manhandled during a march by students to a Syndicate meeting.
Following the incident, 16 students, including PhD research scholars, were suspended.
The Kerala High Court subsequently permitted the students to appear for their examinations.
However, a Division Bench recently overturned a Single Judge's interim order.
The students have approached the Supreme Court, challenging the Division Bench's decision.
The students are also holding a hunger strike, demanding permission to attend the examinations.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.