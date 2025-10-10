Coventry University in talks with Education Ministry for expansion of its India campuses

United Kingdom (UK) based Coventry University is exploring the possibility of setting up multiple campuses in India, following its recent approval to establish its first international branch at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (Gift City).
The university, which received in-principle approval from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) in April 2025, plans to begin admissions at its Gift City campus by 2026.
Discussions are now underway with the Ministry of Education for additional campuses across the country.
To deliver the upcoming campus, Coventry University has partnered with Educational Smart World.
The expansion is part of the university’s £1-billion global investment plan, which includes campuses in Egypt, Morocco, China, Kazakhstan, Singapore, and now India.
The institution had also launched its India Hub in New Delhi last year to strengthen academic and research collaborations.
“India is a key part of Coventry University Group’s strategy to expand our global footprint,” Latham added, underlining the country’s growing significance in international higher education.
Coventry’s expansion comes amid India’s higher education reforms under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which encourages leading foreign universities to establish campuses in the country.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) issued regulations in 2023 enabling top global institutions, those ranking within the world’s top 500 overall or by subject area, to set up campuses in India, subject to quality and governance approvals.
With Coventry’s planned entry and ongoing talks for further expansion, India continues to strengthen its position as a preferred global education hub, attracting foreign institutions to invest in its rapidly evolving academic ecosystem.