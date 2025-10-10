Coventry University in talks with Education Ministry for expansion of its India campuses

United Kingdom (UK) based Coventry University is exploring the possibility of setting up multiple campuses in India, following its recent approval to establish its first international branch at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (Gift City).

The university, which received in-principle approval from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) in April 2025, plans to begin admissions at its Gift City campus by 2026.

Discussions are now underway with the Ministry of Education for additional campuses across the country.

To deliver the upcoming campus, Coventry University has partnered with Educational Smart World.

The expansion is part of the university’s £1-billion global investment plan, which includes campuses in Egypt, Morocco, China, Kazakhstan, Singapore, and now India.

The institution had also launched its India Hub in New Delhi last year to strengthen academic and research collaborations.

“India is a key part of Coventry University Group’s strategy to expand our global footprint,” Latham added, underlining the country’s growing significance in international higher education.