T G Mohandas gets bail over remarks on Delhi student protest

Thiruvananthapuram: A court in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday granted bail to right-wing political commentator T G Mohandas, who was arrested over alleged remarks made in a YouTube video about a student protest in New Delhi linked to the NEET paper leak.

Mohandas was taken into custody from his residence in Mattancherry, Kochi, on Sunday evening, and his arrest was formally recorded on Monday morning. He was booked under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Information Technology Act and Kerala Police Act.

The Thiruvananthapuram Additional Chief Judicial First Class Magistrate Court granted him bail after hearing arguments from both the prosecution and defence.