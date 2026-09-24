Court discharges Maharashtra minister Bhujbal in 2016 Mumbai University library contract case

Mumbai: A special court here on Thursday discharged Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal in a 2016 case involving alleged kickbacks received in the award of a contract for a library at University of Mumbai's Kalina campus here.

Bhujbal's lawyer said it was the last pending case against the senior NCP leader as he had previously been granted relief in other alleged kickback and financial fraud matters linked to the Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi and a housing project in Navi Mumbai.