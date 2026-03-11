Coursera partners with Mission Karmayogi to offer courses for civil servants through iGOT platform

Coursera, Inc. a global online learning platform, has announced its partnership with the Government of India’s Mission Karmayogi through the Integrated Government Online Training (iGOT) platform.
As part of the collaboration, Coursera will utilise the iGOT Marketplace gateway to deliver a curated collection of courses focused on advanced competencies for civil servants and government officials.
The partnership supports the government’s shift toward role-based professional development and aims to prepare officials for the evolving demands of modern public administration.
Public services are increasingly driven by digital systems, data insights and new governance challenges. By making role-based learning available through the iGOT Marketplace, the initiative is expected to help officials apply new technologies to improve public programmes, including protecting citizen data and designing policies that address emerging technologies.
Anthony Salcito, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise, Coursera, said the collaboration would support the government’s vision of building a digitally enabled governance ecosystem.
“We’re proud to be a strategic partner to the Government of India’s Mission Karmayogi to develop highly skilled civil servants through role-based learning. This collaboration supports India’s vision of a more agile, digitally enabled and accountable governance ecosystem, and is a model for governments around the world to offer continuous learning that empowers officials to address complex challenges and deliver greater public value,” he said.
Chhavi Bhardwaj, CEO of Karmayogi Bharat, said the partnership would equip officials with targeted skills to improve the design and delivery of public administration programmes.
“Our partnership with Coursera equips officials with targeted, role-based skills that improve how public administration programmes are designed and delivered. This is an important step toward upskilling our civil servants with world-class courses from leading industry and academic partners, to further promote a culture of continuous learning while actively contributing to the goals of Viksit Bharat,” she said.
Coursera’s course catalogue under the initiative covers domains where upskilling can have immediate impact. These include technology and data, such as AI for leaders, cybersecurity, data analytics and prompt engineering; infrastructure and environment, including sustainability, renewable energy, water management and infrastructure planning; governance and leadership, such as policy architecture, strategic leadership, digital governance and project management; and public welfare areas including public health systems, law enforcement and trade and commerce.
Early engagement with the course collection shows officials combining digital modernisation skills — particularly in cybersecurity, risk management and emerging technologies — with core governance competencies in policy analysis and public administration.
Ashutosh Gupta, Managing Director for Asia Pacific at Coursera, said the initiative aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision of strengthening skills among government officials.
“We’re honoured to be a part of the Prime Minister’s vision of a flagship upskilling programme for civil servants and government officials in this digital era. The programme’s dual focus on developing AI skills and improving governance fundamentals uniquely demonstrates that officials are modernising with accountability built in from the start,” he said.