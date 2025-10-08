Coursera joins OpenAI’s first generation of apps in ChatGPT to expand access to learning

NEW DELHI: Coursera, a global online learning platform, has announced its inclusion as one of OpenAI’s first generation of apps integrated into ChatGPT, unveiled at OpenAI’s DevDay.

This marks the first time an online learning platform has been directly embedded within ChatGPT, bringing world-class educational content to hundreds of millions of learners worldwide.

With over 800 million people using ChatGPT weekly — many for learning purposes — the integration will enable users to access Coursera videos and resources directly within conversations. The Coursera app can be invoked by name or suggested automatically when ChatGPT identifies relevant learning needs, transforming everyday chats into interactive learning experiences.

“This partnership reflects Coursera and OpenAI’s shared commitment to expanding access to education and helping people everywhere learn, grow, and thrive,” said Greg Hart, CEO of Coursera. “By putting trusted, verified learning into the hands of hundreds of millions of people, we can help them gain the skills they need for the jobs of tomorrow.”

Leah Belsky, VP of Education at OpenAI, added, “ChatGPT is becoming one of the go-to tools for people who want to learn something new. By bringing the expertise of world-class educators and institutions within Coursera into ChatGPT, learners can more easily find trusted content, build job-ready skills, and unlock new opportunities.”

Coursera’s app is now available to all logged-in ChatGPT users outside the EU across Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans, initially in English, with subtitles and dubbing available in select languages.