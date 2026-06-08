Counselling for admission to government Arts and Science colleges begins across Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Counselling for admission to undergraduate degree programmes in Government Arts and Science Colleges and Government-aided Colleges across Tamil Nadu for the academic year 2026-27 commenced on Monday, drawing enthusiastic participation from students seeking higher education opportunities in the state.



The counselling process is being conducted for admissions to undergraduate courses offered by 183 Government Arts and Science Colleges and Government-aided institutions functioning under the University of Madras and other higher education bodies across Tamil Nadu.