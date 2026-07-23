Counsel students to remain focused on studies, not divert energy on protests: AIU tells varsities

New Delhi: The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has asked varsities and higher education institutions (HEIs) across the country to counsel students to remain focused on their studies and discourage them from participating in protests over recent examination controversies.
The AIU said prolonged agitations come "at a considerable cost" to students' academic progress.
In a letter addressed to vice chancellors and directors of member institutions, President Vinay Kumar Pathak urged universities to engage with students "with empathy" while encouraging them to "remain focused on their academic pursuits and not allow their energies to be diverted by calls to protest".
Titled "Appeal to encourage students to remain focused on their studies and to repose faith in the ongoing strengthening of the examination system", the letter acknowledges that students' concerns are important and says they deserve to be heard with empathy and respect.
However, AIU argues that prolonged agitation "exacts its heaviest price from the students themselves," leading to academic disruption, distracted preparation and avoidable stress.
The advisory comes against the backdrop of students continuing their protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 paper leak, demanding examination reforms, greater accountability in public examinations and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
"In the wake of recent concerns surrounding the conduct of certain national-level examinations, a section of students on several campuses has been staying away from classes to take part in protests and agitations -- at considerable cost to their own studies. This price is all the more unnecessary when the Government stands committed to resolving the issue and has already conducted the recent NEET examination in a transparent and error-free manner.
"I would, therefore, earnestly appeal to you to counsel our students with patience, sensitivity and care for their future to remain focused on their academic pursuits and not to allow their energies to be diverted by calls to protest," he said.
The AIU also assured the university fraternity that the government is fully committed to strengthening and reforming the examination system, and said students should draw confidence from this assurance rather than anxiety from rumour and speculation.
"Prime Minister (Narendra Modi)has himself appealed to students and has assured the nation that all possible steps will be taken to ensure that future examinations are conducted in a completely fair, transparent and secure manner. Our students should draw confidence from this assurance rather than anxiety from rumour and speculation.
" I request all member universities to engage with students, mentor and counsel them with empathy. I am confident that, with your personal attention and compassionate leadership, our campuses will remain calm and focused, and our students will devote their full energies to their studies and to nation-building," the AIU president said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.