Could a past bone break lead to Arthritis in later life?

Arthritis is not always a result of ageing. While many people believe that joint problems develop only due to wear and tear over time, fractures and significant joint injuries can also trigger a slow, long-term degenerative process known as post-traumatic arthritis (PTA). This condition develops when an injury disrupts the smooth mechanics of a joint. Over time, the cartilage wears down, pain increases, and normal daily activities become limited.

Most Indian public health data focusses on primary osteoarthritis, as the overall burden of joint degeneration is rising rapidly. However, post-traumatic arthritis represents a clinically important subset of arthritis. The estimated number of Indians living with osteoarthritis has increased from 23.5 million in 1990 to over 62 million in 2019, nearly a threefold rise, with knee osteoarthritis being the most common form.

How does a fracture lead to arthritis?

Joints are designed for smooth movement between bones. This is made possible by cartilage, a firm, slippery tissue that cushions and protects joint surfaces. When a fracture involves a joint, the cartilage may be damaged. Even the slightest irregularity in the joint surface can change how forces are distributed. Over time, abnormal stress and altered joint mechanics accelerate cartilage breakdown, eventually leading to arthritis.

Factors that increase the risk of post-traumatic arthritis

Type of fracture: Intra-articular fractures (those extending into the joint) carry the highest risk.

Quality of treatment: If the fracture is not anatomically realigned and stabilised, it may heal with residual deformity, increasing joint stress.

Inflammation: Persistent inflammation after injury contributes to ongoing cartilage degeneration and pain.