Cotton University, NINI Patna to join hands for maritime education: Sonowal

Guwahati: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, graced the 44th Manik Chandra Barooah Memorial National Debate Competition at Cotton University, Guwahati, on Monday, interacting with student debaters from across the country and announcing new initiatives to strengthen maritime education linkages in the Northeast.



The enthusiastic student participants had gathered from institutions across India, along with Bhutan, to take part in one of the region's oldest and most respected debating traditions.



Addressing the gathering, Sarbananda Sonowal said that Cotton University and the National Inland of Navigation Institute (NINI), Patna, would explore collaboration on maritime studies and student exposure programmes, opening new academic and career pathways for youth in the region.

Such collaboration, he noted, would allow students from Assam and the wider Northeast to gain exposure to maritime affairs, an area traditionally under-represented in the region despite its rich riverine and cultural links to India's maritime heritage.