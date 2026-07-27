Cotton University, Aaranyak ink five-year pact opening new research and internship opportunities

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 27 (ANI): Cotton University (CU) signed an MoU with the Aaranyak on Monday to foster collaboration in academic and research initiatives focusing on biodiversity conservation, climate change, environmental governance, disaster risk reduction and sustainable development.

According to the press release, the MoU was signed by Dr Hiren Deka, Registrar, Cotton University, and Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, Secretary General, Aaranyak, in the presence of Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka, Vice Chancellor, Cotton University.

The five-year partnership will promote joint research, student internships, faculty and researcher exchange, capacity-building programmes, collaborative publications, and knowledge-sharing through seminars and workshops.

The MoU signing was witnessed by Prof. Santanu Sarma, Dean, Research & Development; Prof. Eeshan Kalita, Dean, Students Welfare; Dr Narayan Sharma, Department of Environmental Biology and Wildlife Sciences, along with two senior scientists and Directors from Aaranyak Dr Partha Jyoti Das and Udayan Borthakur.

This collaboration marks an important step towards advancing interdisciplinary research, environmental stewardship, and meaningful academic engagement for the benefit of society and the region, mentioned in the press release.

Reacting to the landmark development, Aaranyaks Secretary General Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar said, "On behalf of Aaranyak, I offer my sincere gratitude to the Hon'ble Vice Chancellor of Cotton University and his team members for making this MoU signing a reality. This will indeed provide a great opportunity for us to work together in the diverse field of applied research and conservation which will benefit the students and researchers."