Cosmetic dentistry comes within reach for everyone

Smile and say cheese… A simple phrase, yet for many, it comes with hesitation. How often have you found yourself holding back your smile, conscious of your teeth? What if confidence was just a transformation away?

Enter cosmetic dentistry, an advanced, ever-evolving field that seamlessly blends science with aesthetics to enhance your smile. In essence, it focuses on refining the appearance of your teeth, from correcting misalignment and closing gaps to treating gum concerns and achieving that coveted luminous whiteness.

Dr Aabha Kandlikar, general dental surgeon and co-founder of Dr Rohit’s Om Dental Care Clinic, explains, “Cosmetic dentistry involves procedures like teeth whitening, veneers and laminates, dental bonding using tooth-coloured resin, crowns, and even gum contouring with lasers — all of which contribute to smile designing.” At its core, it is about creating a smile that feels as good as it looks.

The appeal lies in its transformative potential. Treatments such as dental bonding can reshape and refine teeth, while gum contouring can balance a ‘gummy’ smile. Even a single session of teeth whitening can deliver instantly noticeable results.

However, like any aesthetic enhancement, it comes with considerations. “Case selection is crucial,” notes Dr Aabha, “Certain procedures may lead to sensitivity, and long-term maintenance and follow-ups are essential for lasting results.” She also advises caution for younger individuals, suggesting that such treatments are best suited post the mid-twenties, once dental development is complete.

There is also a growing need to separate fact from perception. Cosmetic dentistry is often misunderstood as a luxury reserved for celebrities. Dr Shashi Rani of Dr Jaiswal’s Multispeciality Dental Clinic clarifies, “It’s not just about beautification, it also contributes to oral health. And it certainly isn’t limited to celebrities.” She further points out how social media trends can sometimes fuel misconceptions, such as the belief that certain dental irregularities are ‘lucky’.

Today, cosmetic dentistry is no longer an indulgence, it is an accessible avenue to self-confidence. Because sometimes, all it takes is the freedom to smile without hesitation.

This story has been written by Sanjukta Kulkarni.