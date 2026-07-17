Corruption in road project leads to arrest of assistant engineer in Jammu

Jammu, July 17 (IANS): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Friday that it has apprehended an Assistant Engineer working with the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) during a trap operation in connection with a bribery case.
According to the CBI, the action followed a complaint alleging that the official, namely Liyakat Javed Sheikh, a resident of Shopian, had sought an illegal payment from a resident for processing and facilitating the release of compensation related to damage caused to the complainant's house during the execution of a PMGSY road construction project.
The complaint stated that the initial demand was Rs 50,000. During the verification process conducted by the CBI, the alleged demand was found to have been negotiated and settled at Rs 30,000.
Following verification, the CBI registered a case and conducted a trap operation. During the operation, the official was allegedly found accepting Rs 30,000 from the complainant in the presence of independent witnesses and was taken into custody at the scene.
The investigating agency said that searches are being carried out at locations linked to the accused as part of the ongoing investigation.
The CBI has reiterated that the investigation is continuing to ascertain all aspects of the case, and further legal proceedings will be taken in accordance with the findings of the investigation. The allegations are subject to investigation and judicial process.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has full jurisdiction to investigate and prosecute offences in Jammu and Kashmir. Following the region's reorganisation, prior permission from the local administration is no longer required for the agency to register and investigate cases under the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act.
The CBI's power to operate in Jammu and Kashmir stems from both historical "general consent" and the post-2019 legal framework.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.