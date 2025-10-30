Correction window for CSIR-UGC NET December 2025 opened by NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window for the CSIR-UGC NET December 2025 exam.

Candidates who have applied for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test December 2025 (CSIR-UGC NET December 2025) can now make changes to their application forms until November 1 via the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in .

The NTA has recently closed the application process for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2025. The exam is used to assess if candidates are eligible for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Lectureship, or PhD admissions.

According to the NTA schedule, the test will be conducted on December 18 for five subjects: Chemical Sciences, Earth/Atmospheric/Ocean/Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences.

“All the registered candidates for the said examination are advised to visit the website ( https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/ ) and verify their particulars. They are further advised to make correction/s in their particulars, in their respective Application Form, if required," the NTA said.

The correction window will remain open till November 1 up to 11:50 pm.

Applicants can change details such as:

Name

Contact details

Address

Category

PwD status

Educational qualification

Date of Birth

Choice of exam

Test cities

These details will be considered final once the adjustment window closes. Candidates may be charged an extra fee if the changes affect their application category.

Steps to edit the CSIR-UGC NET December 2025 application form: