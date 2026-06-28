Corporate Mitra scheme to launch with 2,000 participants across India

New Delhi: The Corporate Mitra scheme will commence with 2,000 participants, including 200 people from the North East region, according to the Corporate Affairs Ministry.

Youth up to the age of 30 years will be eligible to be part of the scheme.

Corporate Mitras will provide affordable support to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in various areas, including regulatory compliance, GST, accounting, financial guidance, cost accounting and secretarial services.