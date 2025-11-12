CORE Academy launches 7 specialized renewable energy courses at YCMOU

As India pursues its goal of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel electric power capacity by 2030, the Renewable Energy (RE) sector is expected to generate over 1.8 million new jobs.
Addressing the growing need for skilled professionals, the Centre of Renewable Energy (CORE) Academy of The POWERCON Group has introduced seven specialized RE courses at Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU), the world’s fifth-largest open university.
Through this collaboration, CORE Academy aims to train and upskill 20,000 students by 2026, strengthening India’s green energy talent base and bridging the skill gap in the RE ecosystem.
CORE Academy focuses on developing a future-ready workforce in areas such as Wind Energy, Solar PV Systems, Energy Storage, Pumped Hydro Storage, and Electrical Safety—key components of India’s clean energy transition.
The newly launched Certificate, Diploma, and Advanced Diploma programs in Wind, Solar, and Safety in RE at YCMOU combine academic rigor with hands-on industry experience, preparing “RE Commandos” who are immediately employable and industry-ready.
Aligned with the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), each course has been developed by POWERCON’s in-house industry experts, blending operational insights with globally benchmarked training standards. The programs cater to students, working professionals, and individuals seeking certification in RE technologies, offering flexible durations from three months to one year.
Commenting on the launch, Praveen Kakulte, CEO of The POWERCON Group, said, “We experienced a critical gap between what the RE industry needed and what training institutions delivered. So, CORE Academy was born to create programs designed by practicing engineers, not just educators. Today, we are proud to see our approach shaping professionals who are technically skilled, adaptable, and ready to thrive in a fast-evolving global RE industry.”
Having trained over 6,000 students and facilitated placements across 25 leading RE companies, CORE Academy’s partnership with YCMOU expands its outreach and impact, enabling wider access to renewable energy education and empowering the next generation of green energy professionals in India.