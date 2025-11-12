CORE Academy launches 7 specialized renewable energy courses at YCMOU

As India pursues its goal of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel electric power capacity by 2030, the Renewable Energy (RE) sector is expected to generate over 1.8 million new jobs.

Addressing the growing need for skilled professionals, the Centre of Renewable Energy (CORE) Academy of The POWERCON Group has introduced seven specialized RE courses at Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU), the world’s fifth-largest open university.

Through this collaboration, CORE Academy aims to train and upskill 20,000 students by 2026, strengthening India’s green energy talent base and bridging the skill gap in the RE ecosystem.