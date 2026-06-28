Kharge lauds PV Narasimha Rao’s legacy in India’s development journey

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday paid tribute to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary, recalling his government's economic reforms, contributions to India's nuclear programme, and foreign policy initiatives.

In a post on X, Kharge said Rao's government's economic liberalisation accelerated growth, expanded opportunities for the middle class, and placed the country on a path of long-term development.

"Our tributes to Former Prime Minister, PV Narasimha Rao, on his birth anniversary," Kharge said.

He said Rao's tenure was also marked by significant strides in India's nuclear programme and farsighted diplomatic initiatives, including the landmark "Look East" policy.

"His government's path-breaking economic liberalisation accelerated growth, expanded opportunities for the middle class, and set the country on a trajectory of long-term development," Kharge said.

"His tenure was also defined by significant strides in India's nuclear programme and farsighted diplomatic initiatives, including the landmark 'Look East' policy," he added.

Kharge further said that Rao's contribution to India's progress and nation-building would always be remembered.

"His contribution to India's progress and nation-building will always be remembered," he said.

Rao (1921-2004) was India's 9th Prime Minister, serving from 1991 to 1996. A lawyer and politician, he played a pivotal role in shaping modern India. He introduced landmark economic liberalisation policies, dismantling the License Raj and opening India to global trade and investment.

His tenure saw efforts to boost literacy and healthcare, with a focus on women's empowerment. Rao's leadership navigated India through a challenging period, leaving a lasting impact on the country's development trajectory. He was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2024 for his contributions.

Rao launched India's 'Look East' policy in 1991-92, a significant strategic shift focusing on deeper economic, cultural, and strategic ties with Southeast Asian nations (ASEAN) to boost trade, development, and counterbalance China's growing influence, setting the stage for the more action-oriented 'Act East Policy' later.

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.