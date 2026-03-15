Consumers firing on all cylinders to get gas

CHENNAI: Even as oil marketing companies dismiss concerns with regard to supply of domestic LPG cylinders across the state, consumers complain that new bookings have been affected indiscriminately, including for those who had purchased their last cylinders 40 to 50 days ago. Hundreds who received text alerts confirming booking delivery are thronging the gas agency offices to get new domestic cylinders.

In Chennai, the situation was evident in places such as Korattur, Kolathur, Padi, Tiruvottiyur and Ambattur.

While a section of consumers said they had not received any text alerts confirming their bookings over the past week, those who did receive them said that the cylinder supply had been delayed for more than ten days.

As a result, many residents head to agency offices on two-wheelers, autorickshaws and other vehicles to exchange their empty cylinders for new ones. In a few places like Madhavaram, Tiruvottiyur, Padi and Perambur, consumers gheraoed delivery personnel and engaged in altercations, demanding quicker supply of cylinders, prompting the agencies to release replacement at their offices.