Consumers firing on all cylinders to get gas

CHENNAI: Even as oil marketing companies dismiss concerns with regard to supply of domestic LPG cylinders across the state, consumers complain that new bookings have been affected indiscriminately, including for those who had purchased their last cylinders 40 to 50 days ago. Hundreds who received text alerts confirming booking delivery are thronging the gas agency offices to get new domestic cylinders.
In Chennai, the situation was evident in places such as Korattur, Kolathur, Padi, Tiruvottiyur and Ambattur.
While a section of consumers said they had not received any text alerts confirming their bookings over the past week, those who did receive them said that the cylinder supply had been delayed for more than ten days.
As a result, many residents head to agency offices on two-wheelers, autorickshaws and other vehicles to exchange their empty cylinders for new ones. In a few places like Madhavaram, Tiruvottiyur, Padi and Perambur, consumers gheraoed delivery personnel and engaged in altercations, demanding quicker supply of cylinders, prompting the agencies to release replacement at their offices.
Officials with the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), the state-level coordinator for the oil industry in Tamil Nadu, however, maintained that the distribution of domestic cylinders remains largely unaffected. “As of Friday, there is no major disruption in the supply chain of domestic cylinders. Agencies with the highest number of consumers may take longer to deliver the cylinders. However, people driven by panic are rushing to agency offices seeking immediate replacement,” an official said.
Staff at gas agencies in Madhavaram, Korattur, Kolathur, and Padi, however, informed consumers that supplies had been restricted and that cylinder deliveries could be delayed by up to two weeks. Agencies were also allowing cylinder replacement only for those who had received text alerts from oil companies along with a six-digit OTP.
S Kamakshi of Padi said, “My last booking was 55 days ago. Last week I received a text alert confirming my booking. But I was told it would take another two weeks to receive the cylinder. So I hired an autorickshaw and went to the agency office to get the cylinder.”
Several consumers also complained that despite a gap of 30 to 40 days since their last booking, they were unable to book new cylinders through IVR, WhatsApp or the Indian Oil One mobile app.