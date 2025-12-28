Consumer price index set for major revamp after a decade

India’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), a measure of the retail inflation, is undergoing an overhaul after more than a decade, with several changes to be adopted in the methodology. Changes in the methodology will include reshaping price coverage, data sources, and dissemination. The changes are aimed at making inflation readings more reflective of how Indians spend today, including on digital and e-commerce platforms. The new CPI series is expected to come from 2026.

One of the primary changes introduced is the revision of base year. Till now for the calculation of CPI, 2012 was considered as the base year, which has now been revised to 2024.