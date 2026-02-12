After weeks of detention in Iranian waters, half of Indian crew walk free

New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): India has secured consular access to 16 Indian sailors detained in Iran, with eight of them released, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

Responding to a media query during the weekly briefing regarding reports of Indian sailors being under arrest in Iran and concerns over delayed consular access, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified that access had been granted.

"Consular access has been obtained. We have been able to go and meet all those individuals. Out of the sixteen people, eight have been released," Jaiswal said.

He added that the process to bring back the eight released sailors to India was underway. "I cannot say this with complete certainty, but my understanding--and what I was informed--is that they may have reached India yesterday. Either they arrived yesterday, or they are expected to arrive today," he said.

Regarding the remaining eight sailors, the MEA said the Indian Embassy is actively engaged with Iranian authorities.

"Regarding the remaining eight people you mentioned--those still excluded from the sixteen--our Indian Embassy there is in touch with the local government. They are discussing how to assist them, how to ensure their well-being, and how to resolve their matter," Jaiswal said.

In the previous weekly briefing on February 5, the MEA had stated that officials from the Indian mission in Bandar Abbas had met the detained sailors after securing consular access.

"Of those 16, eight people... this is what we've been informed by the Iranian authorities... eight of them have been released, and they will be returning home as and when necessary formalities for their travel are completed. In regard to the remaining eight sailors, we are in touch with Iranian authorities, and we'll see how best to support them for whatever need they may have," Jaiswal had said.

The MEA reiterated that India continues to engage with Iranian authorities to ensure the welfare of the remaining sailors and facilitate the necessary support.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) intercepted the MT Valiant Roar vessel on December 8, 2025, in international waters near Dibba Port, UAE, detaining 16 Indian crew members.

The Iranian authorities accused the vessel of smuggling 6,000 MT of fuel, while the crew and ship owners deny the allegations.