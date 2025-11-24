Construction workers’ kids can now enrol in free skill upgrade courses

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board (TNCWWB) is set to launch an ambitious skill-upgradation initiative offering more than 40 courses free of cost to 10,000 children of registered construction workers.
The Labour Department has allocated Rs 15 crore for the programme which will be offered through Tamil Nadu Academy of Construction (TAC).
The scheme is expected to take off within the next two months.
Designed in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, the courses aim to equip students with industry-relevant skills for better employment opportunities in the digital era, while also helping them explore entrepreneurship.
Course durations range from 100 to 1,200 hours and they will be taken for six months.
The courses include cutting-edge digital skills such as AR/VR development, AI data science with deep learning and Python (basic to advanced) as well as traditional trades including electrician training, draughtsmanship and welding.
Tamil Nadu has more than two lakh children of registered construction workers currently studying in schools and colleges.
While the initiative will initially cover 10,000 beneficiaries, officials said the department will consider scaling it up based on response and demand.
States such as Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are already implementing similar schemes for children of unorganised-sector workers and have received positive outcomes.
Officials from Tamil Nadu have visited these states to study the implementation model, said sources.
As children of construction workers in the state already receive stipends for higher education from the department, officials said it will not be difficult to reach out to them about the new skill courses.
Since enrolling in such courses outside costs several thousands of rupees, officials expect a good response for the initiative and noted that the initiative will significantly enhance the employability of these students.
The story is reported by Subashini Vijayakumar for The New Indian Express