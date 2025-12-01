Constitution must be taught at schools: Former Union Minister JD Seelam

At a recent event in Andhra Pradesh, former Union Minister JD Seelam advocated for the Constitution to be taught in primary school to enable students to appreciate its values at a young age. He encouraged the State administration to include it as a lesson in school textbooks and stated that he discussed the matter with State Education Minister Nara Lokesh.

Seelam was speaking at a Constitution Day lecture hosted by the Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Society at Ambedkar Bhavan in Visakhapatnam, The Hindu reports. He stated that youth must become more aware of the Constitution to understand the realities of the country's current development.

He recalled how certain Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in the Parliament had attempted to remove the word 'secular' from the Preamble of the Constitution, but the action was blocked after numerous Members of Parliament (MPs) provided a detailed explanation of the term's significance and function in promoting equality.

Political analyst and author Parakala Prabhakar, who also spoke at the occasion, praised the Indian Constitution as one of the best in the world. He warned that the Constitution is currently fragile.

Parakala alleged that the Union administration, led by the BJP, has been eroding the Constitution for the last 11 years. He claimed that Dr BR Ambedkar drafted the Constitution for all citizens, but some have forgotten this.

He went on to say that awareness initiatives, seminars, and conversations about the Constitution are critical to protecting it, recalling that Ambedkar gave up his personal life to write a Constitution that provided equal rights for the weaker sectors.

Ambedkar Memorial Society president Boddu Kalyan Rao was present.